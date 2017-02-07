Musicians rocking all over Banbury centre

Two very different kinds of artists who shot to fame in the 90s are bringing shows to The Mill Arts Centre in Banbury.

Beverley Craven visits the town tomorrow (Friday) and then Counterfeit Quo take to the stage on Saturday, February 11.

The former became a household name in the early 90s with the release of her eponymous debut album which became a worldwide hit, selling more than two million copies.

Beverley’s 1991 single, Promise Me, went on to become a huge hit across Europe and she followed this up with a string of chart successes including Memories, Holding On, Woman To Woman and Love Scenes.

Having performed in front of thousands at the 1992 Brits, where she won the award for Best British Newcomer, this tour sees Beverley performing in much more intimate settings,

Beverley was particularly looking forward to coming to the Banbury,

She said:“The Mill is a lovely venue and it’s close to home. It’s lovely to be able to go home to your own bed after a gig!”

Now in their 22nd year, Counterfeit Quo are proud to present the music of one of Britain’s most popular and successful bands – Status Quo.

Formed in 1995 by four hardened Quo fans, Counterfeit Quo have now toured every region of the UK, ventured into Europe and featured on local and national BBC Radio.

An adrenaline fuelled performance romps its way through many of Quo’s 22 top 10 chart hits including Rockin’ All Over The World, Down Down and Whatever You Want.

They’ll also be giving a nod to some of the band’s classic early albums.

The band has also had the honour of working with original Quo drummer John Coghlan and has been given the seal of approval from no less than Quo’s very own Francis Rossi and the late, great, Rick Parfitt.

Tickets for Beverley Craven’s gig cost £23. The show starts at 8pm.

Counterfeit Quo’s show also starts at 8pm and tickets are £16.50.

For details or to book tickets call the box office on 01295 279002 or visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk.