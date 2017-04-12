Musicians lined up as Banbury Folk and Hobby Horse Festival returns

There is a chance to get discounted tickets as the line up for the Banbury Folk and Hobby Horse Festival is revealed.

The event runs from Friday, October 6, to Sunday, October 8, and there’s an early bird weekend ticket giving a £10 discount on the full weekend price.

Headlining the festival on Saturday will be Scotland’s Dougie MacLean, famed for writing Caledonia, who has built an international reputation as songwriter, composer and performer. Dougie was awarded an OBE in the New Years Honours list in recognition of his services to music and charity and a Lifetime Achievement Award by the BBC.

Derek and Mary Droscher, festival organisers, said: “We are delighted to be having Dougie back at Banbury this year – he last played the festival in 2010 and went down a storm! He has the ability to stand on stage delivering his songs effortlessly and hold the audience in the palm of his hand!”

On Friday, there will be an Irish themed concert entitled ‘The Mighty Craic!’ The concert will be headlined by The Mighty Doonans. The Mighty Doonans have developed from the redoubtable Doonan Family Band who have been part of the English folk scene for many years.

The finale on Sunday will feature renowned singer-songwriter Vin Garbutt. His career has spanned over 40 years of constant world-wide touring which must make him some kind of elder statesman of folk.

Keith Donnelly, Anna Ryder and Granny’s Attic will also play at the festival.

After the success of last year’s hobby horse activities, there has been a lot of interest and the festival is expecting many more hobby horses and traditional beasts to join in the fun. Dance-sides and hobby horses will be around Banbury Old Town on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is centred around Banbury Town Hall with other events at Banbury Folk Club’s home base at the Banbury Cross, the Reindeer Inn, the White Horse, Bodicote Cricket Pavilion and at the Methodist Hall.

Early bird tickets are on sale via www.banburyfolkfestival.co.uk or at Banbury Tourist Information.