Wardington’s Hare and Hounds anniversary special

The Hare and Hounds in Wardington will once again host its annual charity beer and music festival, this year celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The free, three day event begins this evening, Friday, July 28 with Pete Watkins supplying the live music in the evening.

Hare & Hounds music festival at Wardington 2016. Pictured, guitar legend John Wyvern on stage with The Bankers NNL-160724-091017009

Saturday will feature 11 bands including Banbury’s Got Talent’s Jenna Hone.

Sunday sees six bands take to the stage culminating in Rhythm Street.

There is also a kids’ zone, barbecue and raffle with proceeds going to the British Heart Foundation.