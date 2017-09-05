VIDEO: Bucks reggae star launches new song he hopes will be a surefire hit

Gospel reggae star Christopher Grant aka Chris Da Ambassada has launched a new single and video called Leave It Alone and says he wants to keep spreading positive vibes.

Born on the beautiful island of Jamaica and now residing in nearby Bucks, Ambassada is an international recording, award-winning reggae artist making waves across the scene with his talents.

His music brings us a taste of the Caribbean, with some vibrant and upbeat tracks that also delivery a strong positive message which is centred around his Christian faith. Songs like ‘How Far I’ve Come’ talk about his journey from humble beginnings in Jamaica to the recognised figure he has become within the industry.

The dad of two also talks about his mission to tell young people the truth and bring changes to their lives.

In a time where it seems violence is promoted in a lot of the music listened to by our youth, Ambassada’s stance is refreshing as he promotes positivity in his songs, which will be listened to by the same young audience.

He said he wants to bring about a change in the mindset of today’s youth and create one with a ‘can do’ attitude.

“I believe that I was called specifically by God to be an Ambassada for His Kingdom, with a unique sound and style to bring changes to the world,” Christopher said.

This year has already been huge for Ambassada with the release of no fewer than four singles. He was also nominated for three International Marlin Music Awards, has signed to new artist management with Tru-Life Promotions and is set to perform at the PGM Awards 2017 this October.

His latest project sees Ambassada release what he describes as a ‘hot new single’ and accompanying music video called Leave It Alone. DJs all over the world are already requesting the track from the likes of the United States, Costa Rica, the Caribbean and more.

So what’s the song about? Well, take a look and listen for yourself here or visit his own dedicated YouTube Channel - CDA-TV and see for yourself!

Christopher Da Ambassada Grant

Chris added: “It’s a fantastic song that is sure to be a favourite of all reggae, dancehall and pop music lovers. Leave It Alone produced by Reminiss - @silentmindsuk - and mixed by Daniel at Runway Studios. Leave It Alone is also available on iTunes, Spotify and more.

For more finormation on Chris nad his music visit his website www.chrisdaambassada.com