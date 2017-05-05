Top folk and acoustic acts in Banbury

Marston Concerts has announced its 2017 line-up featuring three award-winning names from the world of traditional folk and acoustic music.

Megson, husband-and-wife duo Stu and Debs Hanna, launch the latest season of live events at Marston St. Lawrence Church, near Banbury on Saturday June 17.

The couple were nominees for best duo in this year’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, and have been described by Robin Denselow of The Guardian as “the most original duo on the British folk scene.”

Fresh from their recent appearances at The Mill, Banbury and the Oxford Folk Festival, Leveret perform In The Round on Saturday July 15. Andy Cutting, Sam Sweeney and Rob Harbron are each regarded as masters of their instrument.

The season climaxes with an appearance by The Rheingans Sisters, fiddle-singers Rowan and Anna, on Saturday October 7.

They were BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Winners in 2016 for Best Original Track and the Marston date is part of a UK tour to promote their forthcoming album.

All concerts start at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £17.50 for Leveret, and £15 for Megson and The Rheingans Sisters. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/marstonconcerts or call 01295 713652 to book.

Profits from the concerts go towards the upkeep of Marston Church, which dates back to the 12th century and is a Grade 1 listed building.