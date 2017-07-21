Tickets on sale for Escape To Manor festival in Northants

Have your say

Tickets are on sale for the Escape To The Manor festival which takes place in Northamptonshire in September.

Reverend & the Makers, MC Xander, Eddy Temple Morris and host of acts from across the UK will play at the event taking place in a ‘secret location’ in the county.

Tickets cost £40 with the event also helping to raise money for different charities.

Joining the Reverend, Morris and Xander on the main stage will be Lost Colours, The Head Gardener, Santero, White Room, The Dandadda, Born Stranger, Catchment, Birdsworth, Tabou and Wilbur. There will also be a BBC Introducing acoustic stage, curated by Lal Muttock, featuring some of the best music from across the county including Ginger Snaps, Drunken Mandem, Charlotte Carpenter, Diz Mack, Amaroum, Jono and the Uke Dealers, Jamie Benkert, Cousin Avi and Harry Pane

Escape To The Manor is on Saturday, September 16.

Tickets are available via http://bit.ly/EscTTM