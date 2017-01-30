The Jacksons to play Blenheim Palace show

Legendary Motown supergroup The Jacksons will perform at Blenheim Palace on Sunday June 18 as part of this year’s Nocturne concert series.

Featuring brothers Jermaine, Tito, Jackie and Marlon, the concert will include renditions of all the group's hits as well as their trademark dance moves and outfits.

Special guests will be R&B kings Kool & The Gang. Having toured with The Jackson 5 in the 1970s, the band’s funk-drenched pop hits, including Get Down On It, Celebration, Ladies' Night and Jungle Boogie helped them define the sound of the era and they went on to become the most sampled band in history.

The Nocturne concert series, which last year featured performances from Elton John, Jack Savoretti and The Corrs, runs from June 15 to 18. The Jacksons and Kool & The Gang join award-winning composer Max Richter on this year’s bill, with more names to be announced in due course.

Tickets start at £45 and are on sale at 9am on Wednesday February 1. Visit www.nocturnelive.com to book.