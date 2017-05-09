Sound of Venice at Sulgrave Manor

Sulgrave Manor will reverberate to the sounds of 17th century Venice with a concert baroque chamber group Fiori Musicali.

On the agenda is sparkling music for recorders, dulcian and harpsichord played by star recorder specialists Heidi Fardell and Owlen Foulkes, who will be bringing to life the musical delights of the Venice at the time of Monteverdi.

Heidi Fardell teaches at one of this country’s famous musical conservatoires in London. And aiding and abetting her will be Olwen Foulkes a young artist on the Handel House TalentScheme who is currently recording her first solo CD

Dr Penelope Rapson, Fiori’s director says, “ If you think the humble recorder is just an instrument for children, come and discover how the Venetians of Monteverdi’s day expected the instrument to sound in the hands of the experts!”

In keeping with Fiori’s reputation of pushing the frontiers of musical knowledge, Fiori’s programme will also feature music by some of the rarely heard composers associated with the Veneto.

Penelope, who founded the group said: “Fiori Musicali have a residency at the Manor and this chimes really well with the kind of music we love to play.

“Our music captures something of the passion and skill (not to mention inventiveness) of those historic times.

“We are privileged to be able to play this music in such a wonderfully setting and are looking forward to this concert enormously.”

And Sulgrave Manor’s events manager Charlotte Snow added: “We are always delighted to have Fiori Musicali performing here at the Manor.

“They really bring alive our musical heritage and enhance our understanding of the past though their wonderful music-making.

“Their events here have proved immensely popular and we are very much looking forward to their new season of concerts. An event not to be missed!”

It runs on Sundvay May 19 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost between £15 and £20. For more details or to book visit www.fiori-musicali.com or alternatively call the box office on 0333 666 3366.