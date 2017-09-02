Night of top rock anthems and power ballads at Mill

Classic rock anthems and power ballads will resound around the Mill in Banbury when a new live show comes to the venue next month.

Leather & Lace is a jam-packed two-hour show dedicated to the greatest rock legends across the decades.

Wishbone Ash NNL-170818-103355001

Expect to hear classic anthems from Queen, Bon Jovi, Journey, Whitesnake and power ballads from the likes of Heart, Bonnie Tyler, Boston, Cher and many more besides.

The show is presented by a seven-piece rock band, whose members have played in The Sweet, The Supersonic 70s, Cats In Space, Arena, Dizzy Lizzy, Dep Leppard, The Marco Mendoza Band and many more.

On the drums is BBC TalkSport and Planet Rock radio presenter Ian Danter.

Ian said: “We are all rock fans and this show is our way of sharing it.

“The songs are all performed with respect and class with attention to detail both sonically and visually. There’s no wigs, or silly spandex here!”

Songs featured include Alone, We Will Rock You, Don’t Stop Believing, Still Of The Night, Heartache and many more.

The show comes to the venue on Saturday, September 9, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £18. Call 279002 or visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk to book.

There’ll be more rock music a week later as Martin Turner, founder of the legendary Wishbone Ash, one of Britain’s most enduring and best loved melodic rock acts, continues his 33-date The Beauty of Chaos 2017 UK tour. The show will include a rare performance of the seminal Wishbone Ash album, Argus, in its entirety.

It is 45 years since Argus, Wishbone Ash’s third and most popular album was released when it reached number two in the UK album charts and was named Album of the Year by the UK music press. Vocalist and bassist Martin Turner was the main composer, lyricist and creative force behind this critically acclaimed album, which remains one of the most enduring works of the classic rock era.

Martin Turner is at The Mill on Friday, September 15. Call 279002 to book or visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk