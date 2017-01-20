Leading composer Max Richter to appear at Blenheim

A man hailed as the most influential composer of his generation is the first artist announced to perform at this summer’s Nocturne concert series at Blenheim Palace.

Max Richter, who was born in Germany but now lives in Oxfordshire, is perhaps best-known for his genre-defining compositions that have featured on over 50 film and television soundtracks including Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island and Damon Lindelof’s first television project post-LOST, HBO’s The Leftovers.

He has recently garnered further fame thanks to the use of his composition On The Nature Of Daylight on the soundtrack to 2016 sci-fi hit Arrival.

Richter will bring his 22-piece orchestra to the palace on Friday June 16 to perform music from his acclaimed Vivaldi Recomposed project, a reworking of Vivaldi’s timeless masterpiece The Four Seasons.

There will also be a performance of On The Nature Of Daylight, which opens and closes Arrival, and the world premiere of his brand new project Three Worlds: Music From Woolf Works, inspired by the works of Virginia Woolf and is built around themes from three of her novels: Mrs Dalloway, Orlando and The Waves.

Nocturne, which launched in 2015, is an annual concert series that transforms Blenheim Palace into an open-air concert venue, providing music fans with the opportunity to experience world-class performances against the backdrop of The Great Court.

Previous headliners have included Elton John, Ludovico Einaudi, The Corrs, Ennio Morricone, Van Morrison and Gregory Porter.

Additional artists for this year’s event will be announced in due course.

Nocturne director Ciro Romano said: “The opportunity to present a concert incorporating three of Max Richter’s projects, including the world premiere of Three Worlds, was one that we didn’t have to think twice about.

“Richter is undeniably at the forefront of the contemporary music world and we are delighted that we’ll be able to add him to the prestigious list of composers that have performed at Nocturne since its inception.”

Tickets for Max Richter start at £40 and are on sale on Wednesday January 25. Ticket buyers can sign up for a pre-sale at www.nocturnelive.com from Friday January 20.

Visit www.nocturnelive.com to book or for more information.