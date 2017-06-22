Just weeks away from Cornbury’s swansong

Cornbury Music Festival, held in Great Tew Park, has announced new additions to the lineup for this, its last ever event.

After 14 years, the Cornbury Music Festival - nicknamed Poshstock - will open its gates one last time and promises to go out on a high note.

Festival director Hugh Phillimore said: We’ve had a fantastic run over the last 14 years and are very proud of the lovely event we’ve created.”

“This year we will end on a high. I know that every artist on the line-up will deliver an exceptional live show.”

Headlining the main stage will be Canadian rocker Bryan Adams supported by the Kaiser Chiefs, Jools Holland and The Pretenders.

Also appearing on the main stage will be Britain’s Got Talent finalists The Missing People Choir.

Having seen the choir perform on the TV talent show, Mr Phillimore wanted to help them raise further funds for UK charity Missing People and they were added to the lineup.

Another star of TV reality shows, MasterChef finalist Matt Edwards, will be opening a pop-up restaurant, Salt and Dry, where diners where can enjoy acts such as Sophie Ellis Bextor, Scouting for Girls, Right Said Fred and many more, from the comfort of their own table.

Away from the music, festival goers will be able to experience the last remaining mobile cinema. Just seven were made in the 1960s and it will be showing Cornbury’s own highlights film ‘A Brief History of Cornbury’, as well as a selection of classic vintage short films.

For those looking for a laugh Berk’s Nest Comedy Emporium will be the place to be and will feature the best of up and coming comedy talent including Nish Kumar, stand-up poet and former Fosters award winner Tim Key and Edinburgh fringe-favourites Austentatious – a full-length improvised Jane Austen comedy play, spun entirely from the audience’s suggestions.

Local talent will once again be supported via Chipping Norton School’s Battle of the Bands and the Campfire Sessions competition. Also appearing will be Oxford based The Original Rabbit Foot Spasm Band, King B, The Epstein, Brickwork Lizards and Zurich along with new Radio 2 favourites Ten Millennia and 70’s punks Loyd Grossman & the New Forbidden.

Kids Zone returns and includes Bollywood dancing, ukulele playing and circus skills, along with the arts and crafts, dressing up and fun.

Banbury charity Dogs For Good will return to showcase their skills with guide dog and agility demonstrations throughout the weekend.

The festival takes place on July 7, 8 and 9. For full listings and ticket information visit the website at cornburymusicfestival.com.