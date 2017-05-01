Humans putting down folk beats in Banbury

A human jukebox night will be a fundraiser with a difference is coming to Banbury Folk Club next week.

Six local acts will form the jukebox with each of them submitting four of their most popular numbers to be selected by members of the audience.

The acts performing will be Paula and Stuart Tindall, Linda Watkins, Kevin West, Pete Watkins, Mark Pidgeon and Bill Bates.

Derek and Mary Droscher, club organisers said: “All of the acts are regular performers, who are well known at the club. This will be a fun night, full of musical variety.

“The artists will not know who is on next until they have been selected, so the order of the night will be determined by our audience. ”

Paula and Stuart Tindall have been playing at folk clubs since the early 80s and formed the family Band The Tindalls in 2005 when their daughters Sarah and Kathryn were just 13 and 10.

Linda Watkins is a singer songwriter and guitarist who also performs with an assortment of more unusual instruments including Portuguese guitar, Puerto Ricancuatro and a Greek bouzouki.

Kevin West is a local singer-songwriter, who also has performed at the club and festival with his band 25 Years Late.

Pete Watkins is well known on the Banbury music scene who plays songs from the widest possible range of era’s and styles.

Oxfordshire based singer-songwriter Mark Pidgeon draws from his own life experiences and from what is happening in the world around him and puts his thoughts into his own style.

Bill Bates’ songs are often about the ordinary things in life, such as disastrous family holidays in his little caravan, recycling his children’s toys at a car boot sale to pay the bills and a song about a Mars bar party where people started to unexpectedly take off their clothes.

The admission price on the door will be £5 and each song will involve a bid of £3. The club meets every Wednesday at the Banbury Cross Inn, in Butchers Row at 8pm. Visit www.banburyfolkclub.co.uk or call 01295 709881.

The night raises money towards Banbury Folk and Hobby Horse Festival in October.