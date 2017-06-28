Golden reunion for this year’s Cropredy Festival

Members of folk supergroup Fairport Convention will celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary with an on-stage reunion of the current line-up and virtually all the ex-members still living.

The band will once again close their annual Cropredy Festival this year with an extended set featuring a host of musical guests playing a repertoire selected from Fairport’s huge back catalogue.

The three-day festival which starts on Thursday, August 10, will be interspersed with sets from past members of the band.

Richard Thompson, a co-founder of Fairport Convention, will play a full set in his own right on Friday evening before joining the ‘reunion’ set on Saturday night.

Saturday will start with three performances from ‘early years’ former members of Fairport.

Ashley Hutchings, who founded Fairport Convention, will present Morris On, an interpretation of traditional music and dance.

Judy Dyble, Fairport’s original female vocalist, will be performing with Band of Perfect Strangers, while Iain Matthews, Fairport’s first male lead singer, will be joined by Andy Roberts and Mark Griffiths as Plainsong.

Other former members who may appear are Tom Farnell, Bob Brady, and Roger Burridge.