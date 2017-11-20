Gary Barlow announces show at Blenheim Palace for 2018

Superstar singer-songwriter Gary Barlow is the first artist announced for next year’s Nocturne Live concert series, which returns to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire from June 14 to 17 2018.

Closing the event on Sunday June 17, Barlow will perform music from across his varied back catalogue including a selection of Take That’s greatest hits alongside songs from his chart-topping solo albums.

As both a lynchpin of Take That and a hugely successful solo performer, Barlow has written 14 number one singles and 24 top ten hits, selling more than 50 million records as well as being a six-time recipient of an Ivor Novello Award. He has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams. Barlow’s last solo record Since I Saw You Last sold more than 600,000 copies and was the ninth biggest selling album that year. In more recent years, Barlow has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production Finding Neverland, working alongside screenwriter Tim Firth to write the music and lyrics for musical The Girls and also working alongside his Take That bandmates to produce The Band, a record-breaking musical featuring the music of Take That.

Barlow last toured as a solo artist in 2014 to acclaim from fans and critics alike, playing some of the biggest venues he had ever played as a solo artist including The O2 London, Birmingham LG Arena, Glasgow The SSE Hydro and Manchester Arena.

Gary said: "I had such a lot of fun back in 2013 when I played those smaller venues because you’re so much closer to the fans. The audience always seem to love the intimacy of it all too. I’m also really looking forward to playing in a couple of cities I’ve never played before as well as getting a chance to meet the fans there.”

Nocturne director Ciro Romano said: "We’re extremely happy to have secured Gary Barlow for next year’s Nocturne Live. He’s one of the most successful UK songwriters of all time with an incredible back catalogue of music to draw from and his concert will provide a fitting finale to next year’s event.”

The Nocturne Live concert series, which since its inception in 2015 has featured performances from Elton John, Gregory Porter, Jamie Cullum, Corinne Bailey Rae, The Jacksons, Van Morrison, Jack Savoretti, Ennio Morricone, Ludovico Einaudi and The Corrs amongst others, will announce more names in due course.

Tickets for Gary Barlow at Blenheim Palace start at £45 and are on sale at 9am on Friday November 24 from www.nocturnelive.com.