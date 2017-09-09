Folk stars head to Banbury in popular club’s new season

An array of top talent is coming to town in the coming weeks as Banbury Folk Club’s new season gets underway.

It will be the last season organised by club founders Derek and Mary Droscher, who are retiring after 18 years in charge.

And the pair are proud of the line-up they have booked for their final few weeks.

Mary said: “This is our last season at the club as we are retiring from organising folk activities, so we wanted to make it extra special.”

Highlights include the return of the ever popular Gerry Colvin Band on Wednesday, September 27.

Much-loved in Banbury for his enthusiastic performances at the club and festival, Gerry has been writing songs since the early 1980s. In his band, Gerry is accompanied by three other talented musicians – Jerome Davies on double bass, Lyndon Webb on mandolin and guitar, and Trish Keelan on accordion.

In November there will be two more acts very familiar to the Cropredy audience.

Fairport’s own Dave Pegg joins with Anthony John Clarke for two nights of music, mayhem and mirth on Tuesday and Wednesday November 7 and 8.

And on November 29,

instrumentalist and songwriter Anna Ryder will be joined by several of her musical friends for a night that no doubt will bring a few surprises.

John Kirkpatrick makes a welcome return to the club on December 13 with his festive show Carolling and Crumpets – ideal for anyone looking for a traditional, musical and fun start to the Christmas season.

John, from BBC’s Victorian Farm, has been one of the most prominent figures on the English folk scene for many years.

A management group will be taking over the running of the club.

Susan Halls, who has been attending the club since it started in 1999, said: “We are keen to continue the legacy that Derek and Mary have created.

“ The current format works well and we will be carrying on in a similar vein.”

The club meets every Wednesday at the Banbury Cross Inn in Butchers Row.

Visit www.banburyfolkclub.co.uk for more information.