Folk fan favourites to tour at Banbury club

A duo fast making a name for themselves on the folk scene will be playing in Banbury.

Fleetwood Cave will be the special guest at Banbury Folk Club on Wednesday February 8.

This gig is part of a tour launching their new album, People Like Us and includes gigs across England and Wales, from Hull to Redruth and Canterbury to Wigan.

They are also taking their music to Holland later in the year.

Two of British folks most exciting musicians, sharing a love of performing live and for original and traditional music,

Marion Fleetwood and Gregg Cave met through new folk super-group TRADarrr, who were headliners at the 2015 Banbury Folk Festival. With a wealth of performing and recording experience between them, and a considerable catalogue of original and traditional music, they have joined together to form Fleetwood Cave.

They are also popular performers at Fairport’s Cropredy Convention.

With her personality, vocals and fiddle playing, Marion Fleetwood has always been a favourite with Banbury Folk Club and Festival, making regular appearances with Meet on the Ledge, Colvin Quarmby, the Jigantics and the Gerry Colvin Band.

Gregg Cave has also become a staunch supporter of Banbury Folk Club and Festival and went down a storm at the club when he and fiddler Nick Ellison played a double bill with King’s Gambit.

The new album was crowdfunded in eight weeks and recorded over five days in a village hall in Northampton, with the added musical input of Tali Trow (double bass) and Stratford based musician and producer Paul Johnston (drums and percussion). It includes all original material from Marion and Gregg as well as one cover,

To reserve the tickets call 01295 709881 and leaving a message and contact ‘phone number, or by messaging Banbury Folk Club on Facebook.

Tickets are £10 for adullts and £9 for concessions.

The club meets every Wednesday at the Banbury Cross Inn, in Butchers Row at 8pm. For more details look at the club website www.banburyfolkclub.co.uk.