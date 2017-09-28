Five of the best things to do in Banburyshire this week

This weekend signals the triumphant return of Banbury Canal Day, but there are plenty more things to do in and around the town this week.

Here’s five of the best:

1 FAMILY

Celebrate, The Mill, Banbury, Saturday, September 30

The best of Banbury’s music, theatre and heritage will be celebrated at a special event this weekend.

The Mill ’s Celebrate Festival will start at noon, with an outdoor craft market and food court, a beer festival and craft and entertainment activities for children.

There will also be live music and theatre. Entry is free all day for all activities, but booking is advised for the promenade performances by creation theatre.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

2 CANAL DAY

Canal Day, canalside, Banbury, October 1

One of the most popular events on the town’s calendar returns with a full day of fun and entertainment for all ages, with boat trips and canoe demonstrations along with entertainment and stalls in Spiceball Park and much else besides.

More than 12,000 visitors are expected. Details: www.banbury.gov.uk

3 MILITARY WEEKEND

British Military Weekend, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, September 30 and October 1

Visitors can step back in time as the British Motor Museum transforms into wartime Britain.

Attractions will include a collection of British military vehicles, the Royal Warwickshire Regiment 1914-1918 Living History Group will be performing dynamic displays and period re-enactments, and a modern day bomb disposal team will be demonstrating their explosive ordnance disposal robot.

Visitors can meet a British Tommy in the trenches and drop into the field hospital to discover how injuries sustained in battle led to the discovery of new medical techniques and the foundations of plastic surgery.

They can also explore B2737 – the Battle Bus, on loan from the London Transport Museum.

Sign up for Soldier School or take on “Kitchener’s Mission” – a fun trail with exploits along the way including decoding secret messages, bandaging wounds in the Casualty Clearing Station, Zeppelin spotting and more.

Details: britishmotormuseum.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Clare Teal, Townsend Hall, Shipston, September 30

Hailed by Radio 2 as “the most successful British jazz singer in decades”, Clare Teal heads to Shipston with her trio.

She has worked with the Hallé Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra, RTÉ Concert Orchestra and the John Wilson Orchestra as well as other top big bands.

Clare has won numerous awards and was named British Jazz Vocalist of the Year in 2005, 2007 and 2015.

Details: www.townsendhall.com

5 THEATRE

Why the Whales Came, The Theatre, Chipping Norton,

October 3

Children Gracie and Daniel have been forbidden to go near the mysterious and seemingly dangerous Birdman.

But messages and clues intrigue them and, after being lost at sea in the fog and stranded on his tiny island, they begin to unravel the Birdman’s secrets, the villagers’ fears and superstitions and learn why the whales came to the island.

Olivier Award-nominated producers Wizard Presents stage War Horse author Michael Morpurgo’s story in a production full of fun, mystery and adventure.

It’s suitable for everyone aged seven and over.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com