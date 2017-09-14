Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury this week

It may be turning colder but there are plenty of things to do this week, from autumnal walks around Blenheim Palace to Sherlock Holmes.

Here’s five of the best in Banburyshire.

1 FAMILY - Brick Wonders, Banbury Museum, from September 16

Legobricks are invading Banbury Museum in the form of Brick Wonders, an exhibition that recreates amazing places from around the world.

Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural and historic wonders from all seven continents.

From an Egyptian pyramid to the natural pyramid of the Matterhorn, the bustle of Old London Bridge to the awesome natural display of the Aurora Australis, Brick Wonders is a treat for all Lego enthusiasts whether young or just young-at-heart.

As well as offering visitors a chance to explore the world, the museum will be creating a special part of the exhibition where children (and, of course, adult fans) can build their own structures.

Details: banburymuseum.org

2 MUSIC - Neil Hilgrove Colledge, Church of St Peter & St Paul, Deddington, September 16

He has led an extraordinary life – he is the only person in history to organise a Papal visit to a synagogue.

He also negotiated official recognition of The State of Israel, by The Vatican.

Now, the South-African born pianist Neil Hilgrove Colledge returns with a recital of popular classics.

The programme includes Schumann’s traumerei, Chopin’s nocturne in E flat, some of the music soundtrack to Ken Russell’s Escape from New York, Satie’s world-famous Gymnaeopedie, plus compositions by Siloti, Schubert, Liszt and Rachmaninoff.

Neil has played at Trinity College, The Oxford Four Pillars and Sir Michael Caine’s former home in Wallingford.

Details: deddington.org.uk

3 MUSIC - Martin Turner: An Evening of Wishbone Ash music…and beyond, The Mill, Banbury, September 15

Martin Turner, founder of the legendary Wishbone Ash, one of Britain’s most enduring and best loved melodic rock acts, continues his 33-date The Beauty of Chaos 2017 UK tour, which will include rare performance of the seminal Wishbone Ash album Argus in its entirety.

The show will also feature classic album tracks and stage favourites from the extensive Wishbone Ash repertoire, as well as material from the recent Written in the Stars album that remains true to the original Wishbone Ash blueprint.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

4 THEATRE - Sherlock Holmes and the Crimson Cobbles, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, September 19

Holmes and Watson are called upon to investigate the Whitechapel murders that are sending shockwaves through London.

When the evidence points to only one possible and inconceivable conclusion about the identity of Jack the Ripper, is our super sleuth prepared to believe the unbelievable?

Based on an original story by writer David Hastings, this witty pastiche of Conan Doyle’s investigative pair promises to be a fast-paced, physical and raucous night at the theatre.

Details: www.chippingnortontheatre.com

5 FAMILY - Blenheim Palace

Visitors are invited to the explore the 2,000-acre ‘Capability’ Brown landscaped parkland as the autumn colours become more vivid.

Guided tours and suggested walks are available throughout the season to make the most of the splendour.

Details: treasurehouses.co.uk