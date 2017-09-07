Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury this week

There is something for everyone in and around Banbury this week, from rock and roll to stand-up comedy. Here’s five of the best:

1. Music

Leather & Lace, The Mill, Banbury, September 9

Fans of classic rock anthems and power ballads are in for a treat when Leather & Lace comes to town. It’s a jam-packed two-hour show dedicated to the greatest rock legends across the decades.

Expect to hear classic anthems from Queen, Bon Jovi, Journey, Whitesnake and power ballads from the likes of Heart, Bonnie Tyler, Boston, Cher and many more besides.

The show is presented by a seven-piece rock band, whose members have played in The Sweet, The Supersonic 70s, Cats In Space, Arena, Dizzy Lizzy, Dep Leppard, The Marco Mendoza Band and many more.

Songs featured include Alone, We Will Rock You, Don’t Stop Believing, Still Of The Night, Heartache and many more.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

2. Theatre Open Day

The Mill, Banbury, September 9

Much work has been carried out over the summer months to take out the old and bring in the new at The Mill with the installation of new seats, to help make attending a much more comfortable experience for all.

To celebrate, the team will be holding an open day, with an opportunity to try out the new seats, as well as some taster sessions of the ever popular classes held every term.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

3. Comedy

Stewart Lee: Content Provider, Oxford Playhouse, September 11 and 12

Following a sold-out week of shows in spring this year, Stewart Lee is back by popular demand with his national tour.

After four years of writing and performing half-hour episodes of stand up for his TV show, Content Provider is the Bafta and British Comedy Award winner’s first long-form, full length show since the award-winning Carpet Remnant World.

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

4. Theatre

Derren Brown – Underground

New Theatre, Oxford, September 8 and 9

He’s helped redefine the art of magic for the 21st century, and now the master entertainer and showman is bringing his new show to Oxford.

Underground comprises favourite routines from previous shows.

Derren said: “People seem to really enjoy it even though they may have seen some or all of the previous shows from which the material is taken.”

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

5. Theatre

Growth, The Mill, Banbury, September 14

Acclaimed theatre company Paines Plough presents a comedy dealing with the topic of testicular cancer.

Growth, by Luke Norris, tells the story of a young man named Tobes.

He’s successfully ignored his lump for two years but it’s starting to get in the way – cramping his style and, worse, affecting his sex life. So now there decisions to be made.

The show won a Fringe First Award at the 2016 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and received a five-star review from the Financial Times.

Three actors play a variety of characters in the life of Tobes, with one actor playing Tobes throughout.

The play begins with Tobes’ girlfriend breaking up with him.

Things go from bad to worse for him as his first Tinder date points out he has a lump on his testicles.

Tobes goes through a consultation process with his local GP – which leads to a journey of learning and discovery.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk