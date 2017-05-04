Festival of fun in Deddington

There will be something for everyone as Deddington Festival announces its line up for the event in June.

Running from Thursday June 8 to Sunday June 11, old favourites including Deddy Jazz, Deddy Rocks, A Walk on the Wild Side, the Art Exhibition, Writing Competition and Poetry Please, there will be some new events.

There will be a first ever children’s festival at the church from 1pm to 3.30pm on the Saturday. Poet John Foster will bring his hilarious act to life with previous highlights including a dancing dinosaur and a rapping granny. There will also be dance and photography workshops.

In another first, there will be first ever Deddy Car Fest from 11am to 4pm on Sunday June 11 and a performance from the male a capella ensemble All the King’s Men from King’s College London.

For further information about the festival and other events visit www.deddingtonfestival.org.uk.