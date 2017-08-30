Dig out your flares and head to the Three Conies

Thorpe Mandeville’s The Three Conies will host it’s inaugural Summer of 69 Music Festival this weekend.

The event, on Saturday, September 2, kicks off at 11am and will feature classic cars from the 60s and 70s and music throughout the day.

A classic American muscle car from the 1970s

Stevie Cooper will be first on stage at 1.30pm. Following him will be;

• Damien Black from 2.15pm - 3pm,

• The Meanies from 3.15pm - 4.15pm,

• Barney Newman from 4.30pm - 5.15pm.

More American muscle from the 1960s (Photo by Jon Rigby)

A disco featuring music from the 60s will give the musicians a break from 5.15pm before Oil Slick Fire (6pm - 7pm) and the Duckworths (8pm - 10pm) continue the live music.

The music will conclude with a 70s themed disco from 10pm.

To add a touch of authenticity the pub, voted Banbury Guardian’s Pub of the Year 2016, will be serving food and cocktails from the era.

The event is free of charge with ample parking and all donations will go to the Katharine House Hospice.

White 1970s suit jacket and white suit trousers ENGPPP00120111108112152

Anyone wishing to camp overnight can do so for just £10 which includes a breakfast.

Organisers urge attendees to dress in keeping with the era so grab your flares and platform shoes.