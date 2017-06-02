DeerJam returns to Banbury’s Old Reine Deer Inn tomorrow

DeerJam charity music festival at Ye Olde Reine Deer Inn, Parsons Street, Banbury will return for its third year.

Eight local bands will be playing over the course of Saturday, June 3 all in aid of Radio Horton.

Rufus Goodlove perform on stage at DeerJam 2015. Picture by Carol Henson. NNL-150906-151051001

Jem Morey, licensee at Ye Olde Reine Deer, said: “The last two years have been such a great success we had to do it again.

“We’ve managed to raise well over £3,000 for two local charities and put on a fantastic couple of days of entertainment.

“Our target this year is to raise more money for Radio Horton, as they’re such a worthy cause and support the event endlessly.”

The free event will feature live music from 1.30pm in the garden terrace with many bands returning from last year. The acts playing will be The Coopers, Gareth Gwyn, DIRTYjackDC, Damien Black, Til Dawn, Nevamynd and The SKAlectrics.

Jem added: “The event itself is free entry so if you’re visiting please remember to donate generously.”

The line-up in full is:

1.30pm - 2.30pm - The Coopers

2.30pm - 3.30pm - Gareth Gwynn

3.30pm - 4.30pm - Stuart Layzell

5pm - 6pm - Dirty Jack DC

6pm - 7pm - Damien Black

7pm - 8pm - Til Dawn

8.30pm - 9.30pm - NevaMynd

10pm - 11pm - Skalectrics