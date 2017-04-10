Canons Ashby host Fiori Musicali

Fiori Musicali’s choir will be giving their traditional good Friday concert on Friday.

They can be heard at the Priory Church in Canons Ashby where audiences can hear Allegri’s Miserere.

This hauntingly beautiful piece of music was a secret of the Sistine Chapel in Rome for more than 100 years .

Written in the early 17 th century, the music soon soon acquired a cloak of mystery, because the church authorities would not allow anyone to make a copy of the piece, or to perform it anywhere else except in the Pope’s chapel!

The concert is part of Fiori’s residency at the National Trust at Canons Ashby.

Fiori’s director Penelope Rapson, comments, “We are delighted to be associated with the National Trust at Canons Ashby. Fiori’s philosophy is that everyone should be able to hear and enjoy the very best of live classical music, whoever they are, wherever they live.

For more details or to book visit www.fiori-musicali.com.