Bodfest aims to be bigger and better this Saturday

Bodfest, the music, arts and craft festival, moves to a new location this Saturday, July 8.

For the first time the event moves away from the village and will be held at Banbury Rugby Club on the Oxford Road with gates opening at 11am.

The two main stages will be the focal point of the event with 11 bands set to grace the main stage while seven musicians will appear on the acoustic stage.

The main stage kicks off at 11.30am with The Great Central Big Band while the acoustic stages starts at 1.30pm with Will Bratt and Damien Black.

For full timings and band details click here.

Away from music there will be plenty of children’s entertainment with ‘Bubble Football’ and go karts confirmed.

The ‘Family Arena’ meanwhile features dance demonstrations and events from 1pm. For a full list click here.

Entry is just £3 for adults and accompanied children enter free.