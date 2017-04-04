Birthday fun for Banbury Folk Club

Musicians Ron Holmes and Allen Maslen return to celebrate the 18th birthday of Banbury Folk Club taking place on Wednesday next week.

Meet on the Ledge, of which Holmes and Maslen are a part of alongside Jools Street, appear at the club which started in the last millennium.

After 25 years of heading up Meet on the Ledg’ Ron launched his first solo album last year while Allen is known for being a songwriter and guitarist.

Derek and Mary Droscher, club organisers said: “Always favourites at the club and at Banbury Folk Festival, this group is as exciting as ever.

“It’s great to see the band back on the circuit.”

Adding to the celebrations will be another favourite performer at the club and the Folk Festival, Pete Watkins.

Pete’s solo performances sees him playing songs from the widest possible range of era’s and styles.

And to complete the party atmosphere, there will be cake and nibbles.

The performance starts at 8pm. Pay on the door with tickets costing £9 for adults and £8 for concessions.

To be sure of getting in tickets can be reserved, to be paid for on the door, by phoning 01295 709881 and leaving a message and contact phone number, or by messaging Banbury Folk Club on Facebook.

The club meets every Wednesday at 8pm at the Banbury Cross Inn. in Butchers Row. For more details look at the club website www.banburyfolkclub.co.uk or telephone 01295 709881.