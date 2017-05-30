G&S classic comes to Banbury

Banbury welcomes a renowned touring opera company this weekend when it presenting a classic of musical theatre.

Professional opera company Opera Anywhere present the Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore at The Mill on Saturday June 3.

Miles Horner, an experienced performer at the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival, directs the new production and is joined by manyof his fellow young professionals from their recent Harrogate and Buxton productions.

Arts centre director Georgia Gearey said: “This is a new venture for us at The Mill, and will be the first time we’ve presented a piece of professional opera or musical theatre for some years.

“We hope that by bringing a classic piece like HMS Pinafore to Banbury, we’ll be able to develop something that audiences will want to come back for season after season.”

Tickets are £20 or £12 for under 18s.

Visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk or call 279002 to book tickets or for more information.