Five of the best things to do in Banburyshire this week

Obviously the main thing on this week is the Christmas bonanza in Banbury town centre on Sunday, but there are plenty of other ways to entertain you across our area.

1 MUSIC

Banbury Xmas Lights switch-on 2016. Christmas tree lights and fireworks. NNL-161127-205047009

Banbury Symphony Orchestra, Church of St Peter and St Paul, Banbury

The orchestra presents its Russian Spectacular concert – consisting entirely of works by some of the greatest Russian composers, Glinka, Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky.

The programme features Glinka’s Ruslan & Lyudmila Overture, Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto with talented young pianist Madalina Rusu and Tchaikovsky’s Manfred Symphony.

The BSO is a group of local musicians, a number of whom are instrumental teachers, who meet regularly to rehearse orchestral works during school term times.

They perform three large orchestral concerts a year in either Banbury or Deddington, and one chamber orchestra concert a year in Hook Norton.

Details: banburysymphony.org

2 COMEDY

Phill Jupitus: Juplicity

Chipping Norton Theatre, November 24

Join stand-up comedian, poet, improviser, and TV stalwart Phill Jupitus for over an hour of tales, laughs and diversions.

Watch in delight and/or horror as this experienced funny man drags laughs out of the chaos of his own life and the uncertain world that surrounds it.

He has been a familiar face on television on Never Mind the Buzzcocks and played many stage roles.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.co.uk

3 FAMILY

Christmas lights switch-on, Banbury town centre, November 26

War veterans will take centre stage at this year’s switch-on.

Service men and women who served their country in conflicts around the world will be guests of honour at the annual celebration.

The switch-on will follow an afternoon of entertainment for all the family – including a fairground in Bridge Street, seasonal market in Market Place, Santa’s grotto, free face painting, and Christmas decoration workshops.

On stage will be dance, choir and pantomime performances. The lights will be switched on at 6pm and the now traditional firework display will follow.

Details: banbury.gov.uk

4 MUSIC

Anna Ryder & Friends, Banbury Folk Club, Banbury Cross Inn, November 29

The next Special Guest Night will feature multi-musician, singer/songwriter Anna Ryder.

Anna, known for her endearingly naive but captivating stage presence, has also invited some of her musical friends to join her, in the form of Marion Fleetwood, Sally Barker, Tom Leary and more.

Club co-organiser Mary Droscher said: “We know that Anna has lined up a great evening and we are in for some fun.

“With Anna you are guaranteed a high- energy performance and lots of laughs.”

Details: banburyfolkclub.co.uk

5 PANTOMIME

Jack and the Beanstalk, Oxford Playhouse, November 24 to January 7

The festive favourite returns to Oxford with a contemporary edge.

Details: oxfordplayhouse.com