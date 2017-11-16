Five of the best things to do in Banburyshire this week

From big band to dance, there are lots of musical options in and around Banbury this week.

Here are five of the best things to do in the area.

1 MUSIC

Sally Barker and Vicki Genfan, The Mill, Banbury, November 22

Two very special artists bring their music and talents together for the Small Mountain Tour.

Sally, founder member of the Poozies, has released seven solo albums and toured consistently supporting artists such as Bob Dylan and Robert Plant until the death of her husband in 2003 after which she performed sporadically.

She re-emerged on prime time TV show The Voice UK in 2014 on which she was Sir Tom Jones’s finalist.

Rejecting the offer of a deal from Island Records, she has continued to plough her own furrow.

Vicki holds the title of 2008 Guitar Superstar having won the Guitar Player Magazine’s annual competition in front of celebrity judges Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Elliot Easton.

She has released four solo albums and five instructional DVDs and tours throughout the US and internationally where she has supported artists such as David Crosby, David Wilcox and Larry Carlton.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

The Rat Pack, Townsend Hall, Shipston on Stour, November 18

The tribute to some of the 20th century’s greatest entertainers has achieved many accolades and awards after appearances

worldwide, including seasons in the West End, A Royal Command Performance and numerous TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing.

The show has also had the honour ofbeing voted the number 1 Tribute Show by the Agents Association of Great Britain, at the National Tribute Awards.

The cast includes renowned Sinatra interpreter David Alacey, whose portrayal has been described as “too close for comfort” by the Sinatra estate, while Las Vegas legend and original Rat Pack member Buddy Greco claimed that David “Really is Sinatra – it’s frightening”. Expect songs including My Way, Mr Bojangles, New York New York, Amore and many more.

Details: www.townsendhall.com

3 COMEDY

Fully Corked with Chris Kent and Andrew Ryan, The Mill, Banbury, November 18

After winning over audiences and critics alike while at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Irish comedians Andrew Ryan and Chris Kent are bringing a double header of their unique brand of comedy to Banbury.

Andrew and Chris both hail from Cork in Ireland and are rising stars thanks to their fast-paced banter, comical take on everyday life and their ability to give the audience exactly what they’ve come for – a night of laughs.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

J Fresh, Moo Moo Clubrooms, Banbury, November 17

J Fresh is a broadcaster and presenter and a resident DJ on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Club S.

He made his debut as a producer in early 2017 and has already released two EPs to critical acclaim.

He’s also released his new album, Fruit Salad.

Names on the tracklist include DJ Target, Charlie Sloth, Gods Gift, Lady Ice and DJ Ironik.

Details: www.moomoo banbury.com

5 CRAFT FAIR

Living Crafts for Christmas, Blenheim Palace, November 16 to 19

This bustling Christmas event showcases 180 of the UK’s leading craft makers together with festive food and drink artisans, all set against the beautiful backdrop of the Great Court at Blenheim Palace.

Details; livingcrafts.co.uk