Five of the best things to do in Banburyshire this week

Theatre fans have plenty of choice this week with loads on offer in Banburyshire from pantomimes to musicals.

Here are the five best things to do in and around Banbury over the next seven days.

Shanice Smith as Whitney Houston SUS-170517-130846003

1 THEATRE

Sleeping Beauty, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, November 15 to January 14

The pantomime season gets underway in spectacular style at The Chipping Norton Theatre, which stages the first of 101 performances next week – one of the longest runs in the country.

It tells how, once upon a time, there lived a Princess, her long-suffering Nanny, her doting Fairy Godmother, and grumpy old King Lenny.

Odyssey Youth presents Sleepy Hollow at Banbury Academy NNL-170311-091439001

On her 18th birthday, the Princess pricks her finger on a spinning wheel and falls deeply asleep. When she wakes up, exactly 400 years have passed and things have got a whole lot groovier.

Expect Bond villains, blow up beds and berserk pie-making machines.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com

2 THEATRE

Story Bash returns to Banbury Museum this weekend NNL-170311-091813001

Sleepy Hollow, Wykham Theatre, Banbury Academy, November 10 and 11

Odyssey Juniors return to Banbury this year with an appropriately spooky musical to follow Halloween.

Sleepy Hollow: A Musical Tale is a new show written specifically for younger performers and audiences.

It combines Washington Irving’s classic American ghost story with a modern twist as three children find themselves transported back in time to colonial America.

They meet Ichabod Crane, Katie Van Tassell and Brom Bones, and learn about the legendary ghost of Sleepy Hollow: the headless horseman.

Details: odysseytheatre.co.uk

3 FAMILY

Story Bash, Banbury Museum, November 11

Story Bash is a celebration of the inspiring stories of Banbury and its surrounds, promising a range of activities for all ages throughout the day.

Back by popular demand is Colonel Robert Hammond’s Regimant of Foote, Cittie of London Brigade of The Sealed Knot with English Civil War displays filling the Waterways Gallery.

A facepaint artist will be poised and ready with brushes and sponges to turn little ones into very colourful creations, while the museum vintage sitting room is ready to welcome visitors as they listen to inspirational stories of times gone by from Banbury residents.

Details: www.banburymuseum.org/story-bash

4 THEATRE

Mamma Mia!, New Theatre, Oxford, November 14 to 25

Mamma Mia! is Judy Craymer’s ingenious blend of the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with an enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolding on a Greek island paradise.

To date, it has been seen by more than 60 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages.

Mamma Mia! The Movie, starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan, is the highest worldwide grossing live-action musical film of all time.

The London production has now been seen by more than 10 per cent of the entire UK population.

It is one of only five musicals to have run for more than 10 years both on Broadway and in the West End, and in 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in China.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/oxford

5 MUSIC

Whitney – Queen of the Night, New Theatre, Oxford, November 9

Whitney Houston’s music lives on in this theatre show, featuring the talent of rising West End star Shanice Smith.

Details: atgtickets.com/oxford