Five of the best things to do in Banburyshire this week

1 MUSIC

Banbury Folk & Hobby Horse Festival, October 6 to 8

The annual extravaganza of folk music and traditions return to Banbury this weekend.

Dance sides and hobby horses will be seen around Banbury Old Town on Saturday and Sunday, including a Grand Hobby Horse Procession led by the Worcester Ukulele Club Band at 11am on Saturday from the White Horse pub on North Bar.

Main concerts for the festival will be taking place at Banbury Town Hall throughout the weekend.

Acoustic concerts take place at Banbury Folk Club’s home at the Banbury Cross, where there will also be bands playing in the bar.

The festival headliners include Dougie MacLean, The Mighty Doonans and Anthony John Clarke. There will also be a variety of artists locally and nationally known. Also in the mix is a whole range of dancers in the town centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Details: banburyfolkfestival.co.uk

2 MUSIC

The Rheingans Sisters. Marston St Lawrence Church, October 7

This year’s Marston Concerts season climaxes this weekend with a much-anticipated appearance by BBC Radio 2 folk award winners The Rheingans Sisters.

The duo have played around the world and will be performing new material from their forthcoming album.

The season has seen acclaimed performances by Megson and Leveret, and has so far raised more than £1,000 towards the upkeep of the village’s 12th century Grade 1-listed church.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/marstonconcerts

3 COMEDY

Jeremy Hardy, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, October 6

Jeremy Hardy started his stand-up career 33 years ago – and has never stopped doing live shows since.

He’s best known for his radio work – in 2014, the 10th series of Jeremy Hardy Speaks to the Nation was broadcast on Radio 4, and he is also a frequent guest on The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue.

His television credits include Jack Dee’s Election Helpdesk (BBC2), QI (BBC1), Mock The Week (BBC2), Grumpy Old Men(BBC1), Back In The Day (BBC2) and Not Tonight With John Sergeant (BBC2).

“In an ideal world, Jeremy Hardy would be extremely famous,” said the Guardian, “but an ideal world would leave him without most of his best material.”

Details: www.chipping

nortontheatre.com

4 FAMILY

Great Electric Train Show, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, October 7 and 8

Thousands of enthusiasts are expected to visit the popular Great Electric Train Show, sponsored by Hornby Magazine

Now in its fifth year, the model railway event will feature more than 25 layouts across all major scales ranging in size from a tiny lunchbox model to a giant 40ft long scale model.

The Hornby Magazine team will also be exhibiting one of its layouts, its rebuilt Southern Region theme model Twelve Trees Junction. A further highlight will be the extensive trade area which includes more than 30 stands.

Details: great electric

trainshow.com

5 MUSIC

Folklaw, Brackley Folk Club. The Greyhound Inn, Brackley, October 8

FolkLaw bring all their experience of the live music circuit to create what promises to be a vibrant stage show at Brackley Folk Club.

www.brackleyfolkclub.org