Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury in the next seven days

From exploring the science of sound to enjoying a summer fiesta, there's lots to do...

1 FAMILY

Good Vibrations: The Science of Sound, Banbury Museum, until September 2

There’s still time to enjoy this hands-on exhibition from Science Projects of London, whose work is featured in major science centres around the world. Banbury Museum presents a unique opportunity to experiment with sound, including a chance to play strange musical instruments, such as the light lyre with its light beams instead of strings, and the theremin – played by moving your hands close to two aerials. Other parts of the exhibition allow you to discover how your vocal cords work, watch your voice on a computer screen and puzzle your brain with sound illusions.

Details: banburymuseum.org



2 FAMILY

Old Town Summer Fiesta and Street Organ Festival, Old Town, Banbury, September 2

Shops, pubs and restaurants in Banbury’s old town are organising a massive street party – and everyone is invited. The streets promise to be action-packed and alive with colour. There will be music, dancing, free giveaways, a fancy dress competition and more.

Steel drums and a jazz band will accompany face painting, balloon modelling, mask-making and headdress workshops – and a variety of stalls will sell food and drink.

Street entertainers will be a fun addition to the fiesta. Businesses in Parson’s Street, Church Lane, Church Walk and White Lion Walk will host the event to highlight the smaller, individual traders who offer a personal service and sell merchandise with a difference. Street organists from around the country will provide background music and collect cash for the mayor’s fund – money that is divided between charities in Banbury at the end of the mayoral year. “Many people will not remember the days when Parson’s Street, High Street, Market Place and Church Lane were the town’s main shopping areas,” said Mayor Cllr Colin Clarke. “Castle Quay and out-of-town retail parks have changed the way people shop, but the Old Town Fiesta will be a trip back in time for older residents and an eye-opener for those who normally do not explore the ‘forgotten’ streets.”

Details: www.banbury.gov.uk



3 THEATRE

A Judgement in Stone, Oxford Playhouse, September 4 to 9

Widely considered to be one of Rendell’s greatest works, this new adaptation is a classic whodunit – with a line-up of dubious characters, cunning alibis and a fiendish collection of clues that lead to the killer. The cast features Chris Ellison, who is well-known for his longstanding role as ITV’s DCI Frank Burnside in The Bill and Burnside, and Antony Costa who shot to fame in chart-topping boy band Blue.

Details: oxfordplayhouse.com



4 FAMILY

Blenheim Palace Classic & Supercar, September 3

Examine more than 500 of the world’s greatest classic and supercars in lush surroundings. Visitors can also enjoy the Pirelli Prestige & Performance Competition, featuring 80 super and hypercars built from 1976 to the current day.

Details: blenheim classicsupercar.com



5 FAMILY

Bat walk, Canons Ashby, September 2

Follow guest ecologists and volunteers on a guided walk on a search for our favourite flying mammals.

Details: nationaltrust.org.uk