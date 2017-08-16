Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury in the next seven days

From a theatrical comedy favourite to a treat for bus fans, there's lots going on...

1 THEATRE

The Importance of Being Earnest, Middleton Cheney Village Hall, August 18 and 19

Oscar Wilde’s comedic masterpiece is being presented by the Lynden Players. The play tells the story of two bachelors, John ‘Jack’ Worthing and Algernon ‘Algy’ Moncrieff, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. They attempt to win the hearts of two women who, conveniently, claim to only love men called Ernest. The pair struggle to keep up with their own stories and become tangled in a tale of deception, disguise and misadventure. “The cast have all worked so hard and are absolutely brilliant,” says director Ben Tutt.

2 MUSIC

Broom Hill Festival, Winderton, August 19

Musicians who started making their music in the area and have gone onto greater things are being celebrated this weekend. Laurence Jones, who headlined at this year’s Shipston Proms, is on the bill along with Oliver Darling, originally from Brailes, who now works with Imelda May and Tanita Tikaram, Oliver will be accompanied by Al Gare, bass player with Imelda May’s band, and Dean Beresford who is Richard Hawley’s drummer. Wired, who are the house band for Wasps rugby at The Ricoh Arena, will play much-loved songs, while also performing are Hipkiss fronted by saxophonist Patsy Gable and ex-Wishbone Ash guitarist Muddy Manninen, and Alcester guitarist Jack Blackman, who won the Shipston Proms Fame Contest 10 years ago.

3 FAMILY

Buses Festival, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, August 20

More than 100 vintage and modern buses will go on display at the British Motor Museum this weekend. Visitors can also enjoy free heritage bus rides around local routes and the museum’s internal road network. A number of indoor and outdoor traders will also be joining the festival, bringing a variety of bus-related items for visitors to browse and buy including books, DVDs, models and more.

4 FAMILY

Bat walk, Canons Ashby, August 19

Learn about these fascinating residents of Canons Ashby. Follow guest ecologists and volunteers on a guided walk around Canons Ashby’s grounds on a search for our favourite flying mammals. See what different species can be found, and enjoy a warm summer evening outdoors.

5 FAMILY

Summer activities, Upton House

A whole host of adventures planned for youngsters at Upton House as the summer holidays continue. Alongside its Woodland Walk and grounds, which are full of wildlife and plantlife, is an orienteering trail and adventure packs to help children with their exploring. The adventure packs have spotting sheets, activities and tools to use to help you explore and play in the grounds.

‘Pop-up’ activities will also be taking place in the plant centre on various days throughout August. And if the weather is wet,the house has its 1920s Made to Measure home exhibition, which is proving popular with visitors of all ages.

