Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury in the next seven days

From tales of two beloved British institutions to a hit musical comedy, there's lots to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

In at the Deep End and Best Foot Forward, Wharf House, Cropredy and The Pig Place, Adderbury, various dates

Unique canal-based theatre company Mikron present their latest productions as the crew stop off in Oxfordshire as part on their national tour. In at the Deep End explores the history of the RNLI, while Best Foot Forward celebrates the story of the Youth Hostelling Association. Now in their 46th year, Mikron Theatre Company are known for their energetic, fresh and original tales of everyday people and national institutions.

The shows take place outdoors with the option of shelter if the weather is bad.

Details: www.mikron.org.uk



2 THEATRE

The Wedding Singer, Wykham Theatre, Banbury Academy, August 11 and 12

The talented Youth of Banbury Operatic Society group presents this comic musical inspired by the hit Adam Sandler movie. Under the guidance of outgoing director Ben Coleman and singing mentor Ann Sloan, Luke Wetherill takes over the director’s reins. It’s set in 1985 when rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart, who still lives in his grandmother’s basement, is New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer. He’s the life of the party until his fiancée, Linda, leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie is so distraught that he makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. When he meets Julia, a young waitress, Robbie falls in love. The only trouble is that Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark. Unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever. With a score that pays homage to the songs of the 1980s, The Wedding Singer promises to take the audience back to a time when hair was big, collars were up, and a wedding singer might just have been the coolest guy in the room.

Details: www.yobos.co.uk



3 CINEMA

Top Gun, Grease and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Blenheim Palace, August 11 to 13

It’s a chance to see three classic films in the open air amid some of the finest landscaped grounds in England. Top Gun is the 1986 film starring Tom Cruise as a pilot in the US Air Force, where professional and romantic rivalries are rife. Grease remains one of the most popular film musicals of all time, with songs including Summer Nights and You’re the One that I Want, while Breakfast at Tiffany’s is the 1961 romantic comedy featuring Audrey Hepburn’s most famous role.

Details: blenheimpalace.com/summer



4 FAMILY

Brailes Show, Brailes, August 12

Enjoy a traditional family day out, with a flower and produce show, horse show, dog show, entertainment in the main arena, zorb zone, vintage vehicles, sideshows, stalls, beer tent, Pimm’s, oysters and champagne tent, barbecue, teas and an after-show party. This year’s event has the theme of Musicals, which will be carried through the village scarecrow competition

which takes place before the event

and into the Fancy Dress Parade on the day.

Details: brailesvillageshow.com



5 FAMILY

Family Fun Day and Dog Show, Compton Verney, August 13

There’ll be plenty to keep your pooch and your family entertained, with vintage games for the whole family, and crafty hands-on fun.

Details: comptonverney.org.uk