Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury in the next seven days

From an adventure in motoring history to an evening of sacred sounds, there's lots going on...

1 FAMILY

British Motoring Treasures, British Motor Museum, Gaydon, until September 3

A treasure trove of family activities is on offer this summer at the British Motor Museum. Every Monday, families can get to know Lady Edwards, Chauffeur William or Clippies Mavis and Mabel as the costumed explainers bring the collection to life with engaging interactive plays about Britain’s motoring past. From Tuesday to Saturday visitors can make their own Motoring Treasures in family craft workshops. Every day there are family museum tours at 1.30pm led by a costumed character, and there’s also an opportunity to sit in Shaun the Sheep’s Land Rover.

Details: britishmotormuseum.co.uk



2 THEATRE

As You Like it, Old Dairy Yard, Prescote Manor, Cropredy, July 20 to 22 and The Dell, Stratford, July 23

Cropredy Harlequins are looking forward to making their debut at the RSC’s open air theatre later this month. Their production of As You Like It, which they will first perform in Cropredy, has been selected as one of the plays to be staged at the Dell in Stratford over the summer. Director Verna Wass, who was behind previous productions Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, has set the play in a non-specific time period, with the production focusing on themes of exile, trust and loyalty. As You Like It is a pastoral comedy of gender confusion and tangled love, coupled with more weighty themes. The play features live music from local folk musicians and some traditional dancing.

Details: facebook.com/harlequins.cropredy



3 FAMILY

Mad Science, Blenheim Palace, July 22 and 23

These hugely entertaining scientific workshops and presentations provide a fun introduction into how dry ice is made. Four 30-minute workshops run daily from midday. Science lessons have never been so much fun.

Details: treasurehouses.co.uk



4 MUSIC

St Peter’s Church, Wormleighton, July 22

The acclaimed Interdum Singers will be giving an exclusive performance at the church this weekend. Starting at 4.30pm, the 20-strong choir will perform at a special thanksgiving service for the hoped-for completion of the first phase of repair work to the church. Part-funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, the £140,000 project is making essential repairs to St Peter’s, with the first part focusing on weather-proofing the building.

“Now we are nearing the completion of the first phase of repairs we wanted to host a celebratory music event for the whole community to mark this important milestone in the church’s history,” said church warden Jeremy Wheeler. During the choral evensong, the Interdum Singer will sing the Magnificat and Nunc Dimitis. St Peter’s is now awaiting the decision from a second-round funding application to the National Churches Trust.

Details: thebridges group.org.uk



5 FAMILY

Wings and Water, Compton Verney, July 23

See the county’s best model aircraft pilots in action, admire some scale replicas of real planes plus the chance to see if you have what it takes to fly a plane yourself on a large screen simulator.

Details: comptonverney.org.uk