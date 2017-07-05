Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury in the next seven days

From global superstars to groundbreaking art, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Wizard of Oz, Wykham Theatre, Banbury Academy, until July 8

The school is taking a trip down the yellow brick road as some 30 youngsters ranging from year 7 to 13 perform the timeless classic. And the cast has a few extra surprises in store as they are joined on stage not only by a real dog as Toto, but also by the school’s principal, Sylvia Thomas, who will be playing the role of the Wizard himself. The Wizard of Oz follows Dorothy as she is whisked away from Kansas to the magical world of Oz! Whilst avoiding the Wicked Witch of the West, Dorothy must travel down the yellow brick road to beg the Wonderful Wizard of Oz to get her home. With the help of The Scarecrow, The Tin Man and The Cowardly Lion, Dorothy must brave a number of obstacles if she is ever to return home to her beloved Aunt Em.

Details: www.ticketsource.co.uk/banburyacademy



2 MUSIC

Cornbury Festival, Great Tew Park, July 7 to 9

Bryan Adams, Kaiser Chiefs, Jools Holland and The Pretenders are in a stellar line-up for this year’s Cornbury Music Festival – the last to be held. Other acts include Sophie Ellis Bextor, Scouting for Girls, Right Said Fred and Britain’s Got Talent finalists The Missing People Choir, while an array of culinary delights is also promised. The festival has gained a reputation for its unique and friendly atmosphere and beautiful location and its loyal audience of multigenerational families, aristocracy, prime ministers, film stars, farmers, rockers and even the odd royal over its 14-year history.

Details: cornburymusicfestival.com



3 COMEDY

Milton Jones, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, July 11

Milton Jones is back on the road with another tour. Expect an evening of quickfire quippery from the man with the loud shirts from Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow and multiple series on Radio 4.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com



4 ART

Seurat to Riley: The Art of Perception, Compton Verney, July 8 to October 1

Compton Verney’s summer season opens with one of the first exhibitions of its kind in the UK. Seurat to Riley: The Art of Perception joins the dots between Georges Seurat’s pointillist paintings and the psychedelic genius of Bridget Riley in a wide-ranging celebration of Op Art. The exhibition will include 90 works ranging from painting, sculpture, light-based, prints and drawings from public and private collections across the UK, plus new commissions created especially for the exhibition.

Details: www.comptonve-

rney.org.uk



5 THEATRE

The Fourth Dog, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, June 10 and The Mill, Banbury, June 11

The Fourth Dog is described as a one-hour comedy about breast cancer, marital breakdown, family baggage and grieving. There will also be a Q&A with representatives from charities supporting breast cancer care. Human Story Theatre will be bringing a Bra Bank to each show for used, new or surplus bras raising funds for research into secondary spread breast cancer.

Details: humanstorytheatre.com