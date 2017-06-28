Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury in the next seven days

From choral classics to cutting-edge comedy, there's lots going on...

1 MUSIC

Banbury Choral Society Anniversary Concert, Church of St Peter and St Paul, Deddington, July 1

The choir will be celebrating their 75th anniversary at this special concert, where they will be performing Vivaldi’s Gloria, Handel’s Coronation Anthem: Let They Hand be Strengthened and Purcell’s Come Ye Sons of Art. The choir will be conducted by the choir’s musical director, Julian Harris, and accompanied by the Oxford Sinfonia.

Details: banburychoralsoc.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Jack and the Beanstalk, Wykham Theatre, Banbury Academy, June 29 to July 1

Avocet Theatre Company, Banbury’s pantomime specialists, return with a panto for summer. Full of energy and a host of well-known musical numbers, the show follows Jack (Sam Brittain), a local boy who lives with his mother, the poor farmer, Dame Trott (Ben Coleman). Jack soon finds himself falling in love with Jill (Jess Spengler), daughter of the drunken Baroness (Jennie Healy) and resolves to win her heart.

But evil lurks around the corner as the evil Giant (Ian Keeffe) and his villainous henchwoman, Poison Ivy (Gill Crowther) force the town to hand over their gold. Jack must stop their dastardly plan with the help of Poison Ivy’s twin sister - the Fairy Godmother (also Gill Crowther!) - and Captain Pugsley (Luke Wetherill) and his pirate crew. As well as directing and starring as Dame Trott, chairman and artistic director of the company, Ben Coleman, has written this year’s show.

Details: www.AvocetTheatre.co.uk/tickets



3 THEATRE

Lovesong, The Mill, Banbury, July 5 to 8

Banbury Cross Players present Abi Morgan’s play, a story of one couple, told from two different points in their lives – as young lovers in their 20s and as worldly companions looking back on their relationship. Their past and present selves collide in this haunting tale of togetherness. The optimism of youth becomes the wisdom of experience as memories are played out both in real time and remembered. The play contains adult themes and some strong language.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk/Event/119753



4 COMEDY

Mark Thomas: Predictable, The Mill, Banbury, June 30

Few predicted the events of the past year. Mark sets out to find what the future has in store for us by asking the audience what their predictions for the future are, creating a fantastical, comical and sometimes accurate vision of the world.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk



5 THEATRE

Old Boundary Lane, Adderbury Village Institute, June 30 and July 1

Voices Across Time, the Banbury three-piece who write and perform in musicals based on British history, are gearing up for their next show – and they want the audience to join in. Old Boundary Lane tells the story of a music hall which stood as a beacon of entertainment in London’s East End. But now the arrival of the ever increasingly popular Variety Theatres is threatening to steal Old Boundary Lane’s audiences and force the doors to close forever. And another struggle outside the walls of Old Boundary Lane is also affecting the cast’s unity: the women’s suffrage movement. The two converge in surprising ways.

Details: www.facebook.com/events/121017971803061