Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury in the next seven days

From glorious gardens to a top rock tribute, there's lots going on...

1 MUSIC

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin, The Mill, Banbury, June 24

Here is a rare chance to experience the power and the passion of a Led Zeppelin concert – with no silly wigs or cringe-inducing impersonations. Their credentials are impressive: last year they won the National Tribute Awards again, while they are the only UK tribute act officially endorsed by Marshall amplifiers and they are managed by Warren Grant – son of Peter, Led Zeppelin’s legendary manager.

Details: hatsofftoledzeppelin.com

2 MUSIC

The Dime Notes, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, June 23

This hard-swinging old-style jazz band features piano professor, composer and musicologist from Oregon USA, Andrew Oliver. He’s a specialist in the propulsive grooves and sultry melodies which made early jazz revolutionary, controversial, and wildly popular.

In his band are Chris Barber’s long-time clarinettist David Horniblow, who’s appeared with UK jazz greats Jamie Cullum, Acker Bilk and Jools Holland. Anchored by the unstoppable pulse of London’s knockout rhythm section, guitarist Dave Kelbie, long time with Evan Christopher’s Django a la Creole, and London-based slap bass specialist Tom Wheatley.

Details: chippingnortontheatre.com



3 FAMILY

Blenheim Palace Flower Show, June 23 to 25

This three-day show celebrates the very best of gardening in the UK and is packed with inspiration and colour. Visitors can expect a treat on the first day as the event is officially opened by gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh. The

Grand Floral Pavilion will be full of the UK’s finest nurseries and growers giving expert advice and gardening ideas. The shopping village will feature trade stands selling everything from unique garden gazebos, greenhouses and arbours to beautiful flowers, gardening sundries and hundreds of other products.

Details: www.treasurehouses.co.uk



4 FAMILY

Un-Silencing the Library, Compton Verney, from June 28

The Victorian Women’s Library is being reimagined. Georgiana Verney, wife of the reclusive 17th Lord Willoughby de Broke, was an enthusiastic champion of

women’s reading, women’s education and, ultimately, women’s suffrage, and this

reinterpretation of her 1860s library invites visitors to find out about Georgiana, the history of the room, and what women read in the late Victorian era. Visitors can also pick up and read books chosen by six guest curators – ranging from Harry Potter actor and UN Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson to students from Kineton High School.

Details: www.comptonverney.org.uk



5 MUSIC

Shipston Proms, until July 1

The festival continues with an array of treats to suit a variety of tastes. Highlights include No Strings, featuring

Peter Gosling and Mike Adams, who present a light-hearted evening of music from around the world and across several centuries, and Stratford Festival Orchestra’s Celebration of Sergeant Pepper.

Details: www.shipstonproms.org