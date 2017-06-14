Five of the best things to do in and around Banbury in the next seven days

From top jazz stars to two Gilbert and Sullivan favourites, there's plenty going on...

1 MUSIC

Jacqui Dankworth and Charlie Wood, The Mill, Banbury, June 18

British jazz diva Jacqui Dankworth, daughter of the late Cleo Laine and John Dankworth, will join American vocalist and pianist Charlie Wood to celebrate some of the great musical partnerships of the 20th century. The concert will feature classic compositions and landmark recordings by legendary duos such as Ray Charles & Betty Carter, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn, George & Ira Gershwin, Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway, James Taylor & Carole King, and many more.Jacqui’s unique musical palette draws on jazz, folk, soul, classical, blues, and numerous other influences and combines with Charlie, who is the 136th person to receive a Brass Note on Beale Street, the Memphis equivalent of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Details: www.themillartscentre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Shipston Proms, Shipston, June 16 to July 1

Two weeks of music with more than 35 events covering a range of genres begins at the Townsend Hall on Friday with leading Abba tribute band Abba Inferno, performing at The Townsend Hall. Rock covers band Vinyl Daze will be opening the show. Another highlight promises to be The Fame Contest on Saturday, which offers winners a chance to play on the final night alongside award-winning guitarist Laurence Jones. Other events in the week ahead include the brass ensemble the Shipston Town Band, jazz act The Pavilionnaires and Mrs Porter’s Chamberpot Pourri, promising an informal look into the world of classical music featuring local musicians.

Details: www.shipstonproms.org

3 THEATRE

The Pirates of Penzance, June 16 and HMS Pinafore, June 17, Chipping Norton Theatre

Two Gilbert and Sullivan favourites are being performed by professional company Opera Anywhere. The Pirates of Penzance is a swashbuckling farce, with songs including A Policemen’s Lot Is Not A Happy One and Poor Wand’ring One.

The nautical comic opera HMS Pinafore is a satirical tale of forbidden love.

Details: www.chippingnortontheatre.com

4 ART

Potato Town exhibition, Great Tew Estate, June 17 to 25

The creative spirits of Potato Town, an artists’ residence and studio, host an exhibition of art, craft, textiles and prints, all surrounded by rambling countryside.

The exhibition will mark 20 years since Pam Franklin and John Callen made Potato Town their home.

Details: www.potatotown.co.uk

5 ART

Upton House, June 17 to July 2

Painter Heather Baily, ceramicist Penny Varley, animal portrait painter Melanie Charles and textile artist Liz Mann have been taking photos, sketching and developing their ideas over the past ten months to build a body of work inspired by Upton House’s new presentation Made to Measure Home, looking back to the purchase of Upton in the 1920s and its new lease of life after renovations. Visitors will be able to see their finished pieces and boards showing the development and inspiration for their work, as well as meet the artists and watch demonstrations.

Details: nationaltrust.org.uk