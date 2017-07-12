Five of the best things to do around Banbury in the next seven days

From top stand-up comedy to acclaimed folk stars, there's lots going on...

1 COMEDY

Stand Up for Let’s Play, The Mill, Banbury, July 14

Rock the Atic and The Mill Arts Centre have teamed up in support of the Let’s Play project with a fundraising evening of top-class comedy. Paul McCaffrey, known for his appearances on Russell Howard’s Good News, and Tim Renkow, along with inimitable host Ash Firth, will be supported by brand new comedy talents, including Adam Riley – Chortle’s ‘One To Watch’ 2017. The Let’s Play Project, a Banbury-based charity, currently supports 100 disabled young people and their families across the region by providing play and leisure sessions that enable the young people to join in activities like their non-disabled peers. The sessions run by the charity also provide much needed respite for the families and carers of the disabled children and young people.

Funds raised on the evening will go towards renovating the charity’s new premises.

Details: themillartscentre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

The Darcys at Home, Evenley Village Hall, July 14

Evenley will be celebrating the life and work of Jane Austen in an evening of brief readings and information about her and the times in which she lived. The evening will feature extracts from all six novels, some semi dramatised, giving a flavour of Austen’s skill as a writer. The presenters will be wearing period costume and guests are encouraged to do likewise.

Details: www.facebook.com/evenleyarts

3 DANCE

Dancin’ on the Green, Gloucester Green, Oxford, July 15

Four professional dance groups - James Wilton Dance, Company Chameleon, Sole Rebel Tap and C-12 Dance Theatre - perform in the city centre at this free event. The best urban Oxford dance crews will also be performing, including Beat Street and Step2Dance, plus the Grannies return on their trolleys entertaining wherever they go.

Details: dancinoxford.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Leveret, St Lawrence’s Church, Marston St Lawrence, July 15

Leveret, featuring three of England’s finest folk musicians, bring their unique brand of traditional instrumental music to the village. Andy Cutting (melodeon), Sam Sweeney (fiddle) and Rob Harbron (concertina) are playing as part of Marston Concerts 2017 season. The band will be supported by 17-year-old Lucy Emmett.

Details: ticketsource.co.uk/marstonconcerts

5 THEATRE

Nesting, The Theatre, Chipping Norton, July 18

Linda is a ‘collector’. She has all the necessities: broken umbrellas to match any outfit, unopened Amazon parcels delivered in 2012 and shoes that don’t fit but were a bargain at 75 per cent off. To add to her collection there is Toby, an affectionately named rat who has taken up residence. With the arrival of a pest controller, Jonathan, a man who can’t sleep if the sponge is in the wrong place by the sink, comes a more life-changing situation than Linda could ever have imagined. The journey that follows is one of love, loss and an infatuation with Stevie Wonder memorabilia. Nesting promises to be a funny and moving look at compulsive behaviour and finding love in the most unlikely of places.

Details: www.chippingnorton

theatre.com