Enchanting tale of friendship between a girl and an old lady comes to Chipping Norton

Ireland’s best-known children’s theatre company Barnstorm brings its acclaimed production of Monday’s Child to Chipping Norton next week.

The award-winning family play tells the simple poetic story of the unique bond between a little girl and an old woman suffering memory loss. Together in a dream-like garden, they sing, dance and dress up as they explore a treasure trove of memory boxes.

At opposite ends of the life cycle, the girl is building her vocabulary while the older woman appears to be losing hers. The use of made-up words makes sense to them both – a clock is a “time-ticker”, binoculars are “faraways” and when determining what day it is, the girl confidently informs the older woman that “it’s today”.

Monday’s Child was developed with input from neuroscientists at the University of Sussex and the Alzheimer’s Society UK. The show was named as one of 2014’s Theatre Top Ten by the Guardian.

The show comes to The Theatre on Tuesday, April 18, at 3pm. Call 01608 642 350 to book.