Edgy musical comedy in Banbury with The Producers

Odyssey Theatre brings musical comedy classic The Producers to the stage at Wykham Theatre in Banbury this week.

The Producers is Mel Brooks’ Broadway show – a comedic festival of song and dance in glorious technicolour.

It tells the story of Max Bialystock, the former ‘King of Broadway’ who has not had a hit in years, and his timid accountant Leo Bloom.

When Leo spots an accounting error in Max’s last show, he realises that he could make more money with a flop than with a hit. The two set off to stage the worst musical ever made, roping in a crew of oddballs along the way, including the playwright - a former Nazi - the director, his common law “assistant”, and a sensational, Swedish secretary-stroke-receptionist. The audience will discover whether Max and Leo manage to succeed in making the biggest flop in history, or if Springtime for Hitler will be the best new show on Broadway.

This is Odyssey’s sixth adult show, and the cast have been working since November to meet the technical and artistic challenge.

Director Andy Aldcroft said: “We have a hugely talented cast bringing a lot of experience and energy to the stage.

“We have really pushed them with this show, not least in the tap numbers! It’s really not one to miss.”

He added that the boundary-pushing nature of the show may make it unsuitable for younger children.

The Producers runs at the Wykeham Theatre at Banbury School from today (Thursday) to Saturday, April 22. Performances are at 7.30pm each evening, with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets cost £12 or £8 for concessions.

Visit www.odysseytheatre.co.uk or call 267342 to book or for more information.