Don’t be a Twit! Enter this rather marvellous, disgustingly good competition

We have teamed up with Aylesbury Waterside Theatre to celebrating their New Year of must-see entertainment in style with a chance to win 4 passes to the Roald Dahl Museum in Great Missenden and 4 tickets to see the author’s classic The Twits.

Mr Twit has a very hairy face. His beard is spiky and smelly. Mrs Twit is equally as foul and she hates Mr Twit just as much as Mr Twit hates her. The Twits really are the most spiteful and revolting couple you could ever hope to meet.

The Twits. Photos: Pamela Raith Photography

They spend their days playing wicked tricks on each other and mistreating Muggle-Wump monkeys. They also have a particularly sticky trick to catch Roly-Poly birds for their bird pies. But not for much longer because the monkeys have a cunning plan to teach those terrible twits a lesson!

For your chance to win this great prize which includes the 4 tickets to watch The Twits at the Waterside on Tuesday Jan 24 at 7pm, simply tell us where you might find stilton, sardines, spaghetti and lots of other stinky things:

a) In the Twits’ bathroom

b) In Mrs Twit’s handbag

c) In Mr Twit’s beard

Email your answer to marketingawt@theambassadors.com - be sure to use TWITSJP in the subject header and include your full name, address and a contact phone number for your entry to be accepeted. Deadline for entries is midnight on Wednesday January 18.

Good luck!