Countryfile Live launched at Blenheim Palace

BBC Countryfile Live presenter Adam Henson and pupils from Woodstock Primary School launch this year’s BBC Countryfile Live at Blenheim Palace with some new-born helpers.

Adam Henson and Countryfile Live are inviting fans to follow the six lambs via social media @Countryfilelive on Twitter.

The lambs are amongst the first born at Blenheim Palace this year, and will be on show at the Passion for British Livestock area at this year’s event.

Fans will be able to keep up with the ‘Countryfile Live Lambs’ via social media, with regular access to video and photo updates, alongside online question and answer sessions with Charles the Blenheim Shepherd on the Countryfile Live Facebook page facebook.com/bbccountryfilelive.

The event follows on from the success of the inaugural Countryfile Live, which saw 125,000 people flock to the 100 acre site in Oxfordshire in 2016. The 2017 event hopes to secure Countryfile Live’s reputation as the summer’s most action-packed countryside day out.

Adam said: “I’m so excited to be back for a second helping of Countryfile Live, especially after the success of last year’s event.

“I can’t wait to see the thousands of people flock through the gates to celebrate everything that there is to cherish about the great British countryside.”

It runs from August 3 to 6o. Full show information and tickets are available now from www.countryfilelive.com