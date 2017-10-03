Classical music at Sulgrave Manor

Visitors to a concert coming to Sulgrave Manor next week can learn more about the art of playing the bassoon.

Fiori Musicali have arranged the concert taking place on Sunday October 15 with baroque musician Sally Holman performing.

She will be revealing the kind of exciting playing baroque composers expected of their bassoonists.

In an event entitltled Tea and Telemann, Sally will be performing and talking to Fiori Musicali’s director Penelope Rapson about her life as a bassoonist.

As part of the event she will also be playing music by a variety of baroque composers, including music by Telemann.

Penelope said: “Fiori’s ‘meet the artist’ events at Sulgrave Manor have provedvery popular. They offer an opportunity for Fiori audiences to get a bit closer to some of our favourite musicians and find out what inspires them.”

To book tickets for the event visit www.fiori-musicali.com

