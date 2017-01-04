Brussels to bring new flavour to pantomime in Adderbury

A popular pantomime will get a seasonal twist when it is staged by Adderbury Theatre Workshop this month.

Because it’s not a beanstalk that Jack must ascend – but a brussels stalk.

The pantomime has been written by workshop member Gary Leonardi and is directed by Jamie Cox.

The story follows the traditional plot of Jack and his widowed mother trying to escape the clutches of the unscrupulous Baron Von de Bra. They are forced to try and sell their beloved cow Pat in an attempt to pay the rent due on their humble cottage.

Aided by his many friends and the children of the village, Jack undertakes many challenges and adventures along the way. Poor Anita is hopelessly in love with Jack but he never notices her as he is too busy trying to win the hand of the beautiful princess.

Audiences will discover whether Jack will avoid being caught by the fearsome giant at the top of the brussels stalk, save his family from the evil baron and find true love.

The cast of nearly 30 comprises children, teenagers and adults from Adderbury and the surrounding area.

Adderbury Theatre Workshop spokeswoman Alison Heath said: “Rehearsals have been going on since early October and the whole crew is looking forward to entertaining the local community with an evening of fun, laughter, singing and dancing.”

The show takes place at Adderbury Institute from January 26 to January 28.

Tickets are available from the Coach and Horses, The Green, Adderbury, priced at £5 for the Thursday evening and Saturday matinee and £8 for the Friday and Saturday evening performances.