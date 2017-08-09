Brailes’ show of shows this weekend

Have your say

The annual Brailes Village Show will be held this Saturday, August 12.

The popular event features several shows in one and this year will include a Dog Show, a Horse Show and a Flower and Produce Show.

MHBG Brailes Show Maizey Jack (3) with her pony Blossom

Held in the heart of the village, situated half way between Banbury and Shipston on the B4035, the day will start with a Horse Show from 9.30am

Four legged animals of a different kind will follow at 1pm as the Dog Show takes over the main arena.

From 1.30pm the rest of the show will open to the public featuring more attractions than you could poke a walking stick at.

The traditional Flower and Produce Show will, as ever, be a popular destination for all lovers of horticulture and will award 28 cups to the winners in various categories.

Brailes Show

Classic and vintage vehicles will be on display, this year featuring a ten ton classic fire engine.

Entertainment will be provided by The Calypso Kids, Shipston Town Band, Cotswold Choir and the Nobody’s Perfect dance troupe.

For the more adventurous Water Zorbing and fairground rides will be available while the more relaxed may enjoy the beer tent, barbecue, The Cotswolds Distillery Mobile Gin Bar or a tipple from The Little Rum Company.

When the show comes to an end at 5.30pm the entertainment will continue from 8.00pm with an after show party courtesy of Kineton Young Farmers.

MHBG Brailes Show Alison Sutherland with her display of Gladioli

Parking is free and entry is just £3.50 for adults and £1 for children under 16.

For more information on the days events click here.