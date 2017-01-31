Brackley has starring role in Players’ new panto

Brackley takes centre stage in a pantomime being staged in the town this month.

The Brackley Players present the fairytale adventure Cinderella from Thursday February 9 to Saturday February 11.

The show is set in the town of Brackley with songs, dances and jokes galore as well as all the tale’s characters. The Players promise up-to-date jokes and references as well as panto traditions audiences have come to expect from the group.

The pantomime has been written and directed by member Sam Munday-Webb.

Sam said: “ I am so lucky to be working with a cast who are challenging themselves so we can really serve up a treat to the community in Brackley.”

Keith Fraser, who is playing one of the Ugly Sisters together with Stuart Dawe, said: “Stuart and I over the years have a developed our comedic double act.

“Pantomime itself is very much a company show and in Brackley Players, we have an excellent company with everyone making a contribution/”

Following the success of previous years, the Players have have added a performance on the Saturday, as well as offering audiences the chance to book online.

The Pantomime is being presented at Waynflete Hall, Magdalen School, Brackley, at 7.30pm on the Thursday and Friday and at 11am and 3pm on the Saturday. Tickets cost £9 and or £7 for concessions. They can be bought from www.ticketsource.co.uk/Brackley-Players and from Davies and Partners, Market Place, Brackley.