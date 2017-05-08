Birthday concert and comedy in Banbury

It will be a very happy second birthday to Rock the Atic and they have a weekend of entertainment lined up to celebrate.

There will be live music from the English indie rock band Mystery Jets on Saturday followed by a comedy night on the Sunday.

Owner Ryan Mold said: “We’re really excited and extremely grateful to our regular customers who have supported us since day one & return regularly. To celebrate we’re putting on a couple of big events to mark such a big occasion for us.”

The band will be DJing and partying all night at the venue and entry to the event is free before midnight wuth £3 after.

On Sunday, Mick Ferry and Tony Law will be providing the laughter. They have both made regular TV appearances on show including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Have I Got News For You.

Tickets for this are £7 in advance for the comedy night.