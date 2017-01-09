Bigamist taxi driver brings laughs in farce on Banbury stage

Ray Cooney’s sequel to Run for your Wife comes to The Mill next month courtesy of the Banbury Cross Players.

Caught in the Net focuses on two families –one in Wimbledon and one in Streatham. What they have in common is the hapless taxi-driver, John Smith.

The bigamist is struggling with his two wives while trying to keep his two teenage children - one by each wife - from meeting.

Aided and abetted by his hopeless lodger, Stanley, the ever-spiralling situation gets increasingly out of hand.

The show follows the success of Cooney’s earlier play It Runs in the Family – after which director Terry Gallagere vowed “never to direct another farce”.

But the vow was soon to be broken, with the lure of filling The Mill with laughter proving irresistible.

The production opens at The Mill in Spiceball Park Rd, Banbury on Wednesday February 1 and runs until Saturday February 4 The show starts at 7.45pm.

Call 279002 or visit www.themillartscentre.co.uk to book.