Banbury’s Comic Con returns with special guests from GoT

Stars from two of the biggest TV and film franchises in the history of cinematography will be the special guests at the second Banbury Comic, Film and TV Convention on January 28.

The return of the convention sees both a name change and a change of location and will be held in the GF Social Club, situated by the canal at Castle Quay.

Geek Con, Banbury's first Comic Con with actors and authors from science fiction and fantasy. Pictured, The Empire gathers at the market NNL-160131-162822009

What hasn’t changed is the wealth of attractions for all science fiction, fantasy and gaming fans with special guests from TV and film, numerous characters in authentic costume from a host of blockbusters, and a chance to immerse yourself in role playing and computer games.

Organised by Glyn Smith, owner of Banbury shop Comic Connections, the event has pulled off a convention coup in securing the first comic con appearances of two Game of Thrones actors.

Dan Tuite and Tim Plester play Lothar Frey and Black Walder in the hit TV show. Mr Plester was born in Banbury and will be at the convention to sign autographs and pose for selfies.

Mr Smith said: “We’ve got a real exclusive with two guys from Game of Thrones who haven’t appeared at a comic con anywhere in the world.

Glyn Smith, owner of Comic Connections is lending his support and expertise to Banbury's first comic con on Saturday, January 30. NNL-160701-150753001

“Games of Thrones is the most awarded TV show on the planet ever.”

Also appearing and creating their own piece of convention history will be two characters from Return of the Jedi, who share the dubious distinction of having been eaten by Jabba the Hutt’s resident monster, the Rancor.

Puppeteer Hugh Spight, who played a Gamorrean Guard and Femi Taylor who played Oola in the 1983 release will appear together for the first time since filming the third in the original Star Wars trilogy. Also appearing will be comic book writers Simon Furman and George Mann who have been involved with Transformers and Warhammer 40K.

Doors open at 11.30am and tickets can be bought on the door or at Comic Connections on Parsons Street. There are also a limited number of early entry tickets which allow entry from 10am.

To win two early entry tickets answer this question. Who is the father of Dan Tuite’s and Tim Plester’s characters in Game of Thrones. Email answers with your name and contact number to editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk